Why women are turning to self-defence classes

More women are taking up self-defence classes, according to several clubs who have spoken to the BBC.

They say there’s been a rise in demand this year following high-profile discussion on women's safety. Patrice Bonnafoux, instructor at a Krav-Maga club in South-East London, says 75% of inquiries this year were from women.

But one member of the group says "in a perfect world, we wouldn't have to defend ourselves."

