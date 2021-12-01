In December 1981, The Lancet medical journal reported the first Aids-related death in London.

The disease claimed thousands of lives throughout the 1980s and 1990s, many of them young, gay men.

People with HIV and on medication now have a near-normal life expectancy, but people who lived through the time remember the homophobia and stigma that was attached to the condition.

Video by Raphael Sheridan.

