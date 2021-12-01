CCTV footage shows the moment Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes fights off a bat-wielding robber who tried to steal his car and watch.

The Brazilian international and a friend are seen arriving in a Mercedes to Gabriel's garage in Barnet, north London, one night in August.

They are followed by two men wearing hoods and masks - one brandishing a baseball bat.

Abderaham Muse, 26, is seen lunging at Gabriel who manages to fight off his attacker.

The Arsenal defender was followed into his home by three men on 20 August who demanded he hand over his car keys.

Abdi Muse, 26, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years in jail for robbery at Harrow Crown Court on 17 November.