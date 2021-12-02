'How I got my dream job with a Tube station pitch'

Haider Malik graduated from university with a degree in banking and finance, first-class honours. But despite this qualification, he struggled to find a City job and was rejected from many roles after virtual interviews.

After "getting fed up" of not being able to let his personality come across, the 24-year-old from east London created a pop-up stand outside Canary Wharf Tube station and began pitching himself to potential employers.

Within hours he was invited for an interview at Canary Wharf Group PLC and was offered a job after three days.

Video by Jamie Moreland