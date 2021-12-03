Two alpacas that once appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens are retiring from the world of entertainment.

When they weren't starring in Hollywood blockbusters, music videos, TV adverts and even a gangster movie, Ben and Jerry thrilled visitors to their Vauxhall City Farm home.

But now they've reached that stage of life when it's time to leave behind both the adrenalin rush of acting and their busy urban environment.

Staff at the central London farm say they'll miss Ben and Jerry when they've been put out to pasture on some peaceful patch of land.

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Jennifer McKiernan