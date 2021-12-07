Jackie Scully thought she'd never see her 40th birthday, after being diagnosed with breast cancer aged 32.

To celebrate that birthday, she attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest static cycling class. The record stood at 28 hours and her team achieved 29 hours, although this is still to be officially verified.

Jackie, from Greenwich in south-east London, says attempting endurance challenges makes her feel alive, particularly after having her hip rebuilt. She previously had climbed Snowdon and Ben Nevis as well as completing the London Marathon on her wedding day.

She said: "Thanks to exercise and movement, and a diary packed with little life achievements, I have found a way to live with the shadow of serious illness and turn my face to the sunshine."

So far the event has raised more than £30,000 for the Mintridge Foundation, CoppaFeel!, Mind and NHS Charities Together.

Video by Jamie Moreland