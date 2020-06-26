Mina Smallman: 'We've been to hell and back again'

Mina Smallman, the mother of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, has welcomed the jailing of two Met Police constables for sharing crime scene images on WhatsApp.

"We are part of the change that's going to come in the culture of police force," Ms Smallman said, speaking outside the Old Bailey.

Met Police constables Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were sent to guard the scene where the sisters' bodies were found in June 2020.

While at Fryent Country Park, the PCs left their post to take photos of the women. They have each been jailed for 33 months.

