Kat Francois has struggled with adenomyosis since she started her periods at the age of 10.

The condition has affected her life in many ways, including making it difficult for her to have children.

She wants to use her own story to show women that they do not have to be a mother to be successful.

Kat said: "Society has to get off putting pressure on women to have children."

Video by Gem O'Reilly and Sarah Lee