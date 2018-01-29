The Palace of Westminster is falling apart and in urgent need of fundamental repair, according to the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Programme.

With a plethora of problems including crumbling stones, cracking ceilings and warping windows, essential work is being planned for the iconic home of British democracy.

But recent research has revealed a skills shortage in the heritage sector, particularly for jobs such as stonemasonry, joinery and roofing.

Restoration and Renewal bosses visited the Building Crafts College in Stratford, east London, to hunt for fresh talent to help save the historic palace.

Video by Jamie Moreland