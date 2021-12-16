Christmas is Aadam's favourite time of year but with a visual impairment through Fraser Syndrome, he can sometimes be left out of celebrations if they aren't accessible.

Now The Royal National Institute of Blind People is producing letters in Braille, which allow 10-year-old Aadam to write to Santa, which is one of his favourite parts of Christmas, especially when he gets a letter back in Braille.

Aadam wants Christmas to be more accessible for blind children and adults.

Video by Gem O'Reilly