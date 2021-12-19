Stories about gang violence and knife crime often focus on young men, but the Metropolitan Police has warned that teenage girls are also at risk, such as by being groomed to carry weapons.

Officers in Peckham, south London, have been using boxing training sessions to pass that warning to young women, while also helping to build confidence and discipline through the sport.

But the force faces a serious challenge in gaining the trust of many young Londoners, particularly when it comes to keeping women and girls safe, following the murder of Sarah Everard and other accusations of sexism, racism, and homophobia in the Met.