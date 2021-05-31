Huugo was stopped and searched by police in June 2020. He was handcuffed and threatened with a taser, but the officers involved found nothing on him.

He said the experience left him scared and worried about any future interactions with the police.

His father, who is a youth counsellor, believes such incidents are very traumatic for the young people involved and can play on their minds for a long time.

The Metropolitan Police said stop-and-search was a vital tool to keep weapons off of our streets and that in 2020, 11,000 were seized that way.

Video by Israel Campos and Paul Murphy-Kasp