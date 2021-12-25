Choir creates multi-sensory Christmas carol

A choir has created a Christmas carol that includes elements of British Sign Language and Makaton, so that people with sensory difficulties are able to get involved.

The Sign of the Season project is working with London's Great Ormond Street Hospital to highlight the importance of music and the arts at this time of year.

The project aims to raise money for the hospital while also celebrating the opening of its new Sight and Sound Centre.

