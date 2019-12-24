Noir Kringle: A grotto representing black culture at Christmas time
Charlotte Lewis was born to black British parents of Jamaican heritage. Christmas for her is one of her favourite times of year.
But as a child growing up in London, she saw little, or no representation of black heritage in Christmas traditions, such as seeing Santa.
So Charlotte from Camberwell, south-east London, created 'Noir Kringle', a grotto with black Santas. She wants it to help children feel confident and positive about themselves.
Video by Gem O'Reilly