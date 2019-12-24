Charlotte Lewis was born to black British parents of Jamaican heritage. Christmas for her is one of her favourite times of year.

But as a child growing up in London, she saw little, or no representation of black heritage in Christmas traditions, such as seeing Santa.

So Charlotte from Camberwell, south-east London, created 'Noir Kringle', a grotto with black Santas. She wants it to help children feel confident and positive about themselves.

Video by Gem O'Reilly