Operations may need to be cancelled in the coming weeks at some of London's biggest hospitals.

Imperial, Guy's and St Thomas' and Barts NHS Trust have all confirmed "routine and non-urgent" operations may be cancelled.

The trusts said they were making preparations for staff sickness and higher demand due to the Omicron surge.

Alistair Cheeser, Chief medical officer from The Royal London Hospital said they were "preparing for all possible eventualities".