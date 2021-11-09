The struggle to keep open London's 'friendliest stables'

Natalie O'Rourke manages Park Lane Stables in Teddington, south-west London.

The stables are a Riding for the Disabled Association centre, which provides opportunities to disabled people to ride, groom and be around horses.

But in January 2021, the stables came under threat of closure after the landlord decided to sell the property.

Natalie fought to save the space, raising more than £1m and was awarded an MBE for her work.

Video by Jamie Moreland