Roy Morton woke up to armed police raiding his home in Cricklewood, north London, last month.

The 80-year-old said he was Tasered, held to the ground and arrested by officers who told him they were looking for a suspect.

The Metropolitan Police has apologised and referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The IOPC has since instructed the Met to conduct the investigation, but said if the complainant was unhappy with the outcome he would have the right of review.

