London daily driving charge: 'If your car isn't up to date, you've had it'
Drivers have been reacting to the announcement by London's mayor that he intends to charge drivers a "small" daily fee of up to £2 for "all but the cleanest vehicles" to help hit climate change targets.
The road pricing proposal is part of a push by Sadiq Khan to encourage people towards public transport, walking, cycling or electric vehicles.
The BBC spoke to drivers in south London who gave a mixed reaction to the proposals.