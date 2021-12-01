Waltham Forest Council, in north-east London, has launched a scheme to train 20 selected candidates to become HGV drivers, in order to help tackle the shortage of drivers in the capital.

A Road Haulage Association (RHA) survey of its members in 2021 estimated there was a shortage of more than 100,000 qualified drivers in the UK.

Ian McCusker, who was one of the 20 candidates, said it was "fantastic" to be able to learn to do something new.

Video by Gem O'Reilly