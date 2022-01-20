A company based in south-east London is using advanced farming technologies with the aim of changing the face of food production.

New funding will enable Vertical Future, in Deptford, to expand its food production in the UK and abroad.

The firm's produce, such as fresh salad veg, is already being used in local restaurants.

Gustav Holst Stuge, from the company, said importing salad from abroad "is an inefficient process that we are trying to address".