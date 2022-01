At the age of 100 Beryl is still serving behind the cash register and making drinks at Friends Cafe in Ealing Hospital, west London.

She started as a volunteer at the cafe 18 years ago when she moved to London after her husband died.

Beryl said she knew no-one so it became a "lifeline" for her.

Now she says she doesn't want to give it up as she still has "a lot more volunteering to do".