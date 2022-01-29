The 100-year-old volunteer with no plans to stop

At the age of 100, Beryl is still serving behind the cash register and making drinks at Friends Cafe in Ealing Hospital, west London.

She started as a volunteer at the cafe 18 years ago when she moved to London after her husband died.

Beryl said she knew no-one, so it became a "lifeline" for her.

Now she says she doesn't want to give it up as she still has "a lot more volunteering to do".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android