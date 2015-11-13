Chef T, 27, who owns a Caribbean restaurant in Clapham, says he's thankful after a community fundraiser raised more than £7,000 after he was burgled.

On Tuesday, 11 January, a suspect smashed the windows and stole money and alcohol from Sugarcane London on Wandsworth Road.

The restaurant employs care leavers and opened during the first UK lockdown. Chef T said: "[The community] has given me a reason to get up in the morning."

Video by Sarah Lee and Gem O'Reilly