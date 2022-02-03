Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are Team GB's latest figure skating pair set to make their debut at a Winter Olympics in the ice dance.

The duo have been training at Alexandra Palace in Haringey since 2016, ahead of the 2022 Games in Beijing, which begin on Friday.

Lilah said: "When we found out that we made the team it was this huge sigh of relief of we did it, we’re on track to our dreams, everything is worth it."

The duo finished seventh at the 2021 World Championships.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games take place between 4-20 February.

