A Met Police officer who rescued three children from a burning flat has been commended for his bravery.

Acting Sgt Tony Ruth sprung into action after he noticed a fire had started in a block of flats while on a patrol in Uxbridge, west London, on 27 December 2021.

After making an emergency call to the London Fire Brigade, he climbed up to the window of the flat in Station Road to save the children and guide two adults to safety.

Acting Sgt Ruth has been named his division's officer of the month.