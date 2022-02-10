As part of National Apprenticeship Week, three Metropolitan Police constable degree apprentices have spoken to BBC London about their experience in the service.

PC George Zealey was a blind-fitter, but the 23-year-old is now fighting crime across west London after joining the Met. Former restaurant manager, PC Courtney Thompson, 24, says the force should be reflective of the communities it serves. And former semi-pro rugby player PC Victory Anyaoha, 24, wants to progress into armed response.

After police watchdog the IOPC published a report last week saying it had discovered "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment among some PCs in the Met, what do new recruits think of the force’s culture and whether they are part of change?

Produced by Jamie Moreland

Filmed by Dave Godfrey