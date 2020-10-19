Lauren Saul, who suffered from anorexia, believes edited images can give young and vulnerable people a distorted idea of what "a normal body is".

The 22-year-old student, who does outreach youth work on body image for Hammersmith and Fulham Council, says beauty filters can ruin people's mental health.

She is now supporting a campaign calling for advisory labels on images where influencers have digitally altered their bodies.

"If your mind is in this constantly filtered mindset, you'll never know what reality actually is," she said.

Video by Sarah Lee