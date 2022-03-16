Meet the lost property detectives
Roy Worboyes and Annie John work at a rail lost property office in the City of London.
Their job is to reunite passengers with their misplaced belongings and, if that's not possible, find a new home for these items.
Nearly 3,500 objects were left behind by Govia Thameslink passengers in 2021 - that figure was three times higher in 2019, the year before the pandemic changed travel habits.
Lost property: 'We've had cannabis grinders and cake'
Video by Harry Low and Jamie Moreland