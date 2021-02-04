Bahiru Sheway grew up in Ethiopa, where same-sex relationships can carry a 15-year prison sentence.

The filmmaker got a visa to visit London and then applied for asylum as he faced death threats in his home country.

He is concerned the new Nationality and Borders Bill going through Parliament will demand a higher threshold to prove gender identity or sexual orientation.

Rainbow Migration, a charity supporting LGBTQ+ people through the UK's asylum and immigration system, says the bill poses a serious threat to those currently in the process of gaining asylum, as well as those who look to seek it in the future.

"This bill will make it extremely difficult for any LGBTQ+ person, who's afraid of being hurt, or possibly even killed in their country of origin, to get long-term protection in the UK," says Leila Zadeh, executive director of the charity.

The Home Office says "LGBT+ people at risk of persecution will be welcomed into the UK to rebuild their lives".

Video by Sarah Lee and Lauren Moss

The BBC Action Line has details of organisations that can offer help and advice if you've been affected by issues raised in this video.