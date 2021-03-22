Since the pandemic began, the world as we know it has rapidly changed around us.

One primary school teacher, Banji Alexander, has written a children’s book to help young people understand the everyday effects of Covid-19.

It discusses subjects like wearing face coverings, social distancing, home-schooling, bereavements, and vaccinations.

Mr Alexander said he hoped the book would demystify Covid-19 and allay the fears of young learners surrounding the pandemic.

Video by Rob Taylor