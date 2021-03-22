Covid-19: The teacher helping children make sense of the pandemic
Since the pandemic began, the world as we know it has rapidly changed around us.
One primary school teacher, Banji Alexander, has written a children’s book to help young people understand the everyday effects of Covid-19.
It discusses subjects like wearing face coverings, social distancing, home-schooling, bereavements, and vaccinations.
Mr Alexander said he hoped the book would demystify Covid-19 and allay the fears of young learners surrounding the pandemic.
Video by Rob Taylor