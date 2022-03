It is one year since the death of Sarah Everard.

Ms Everard was kidnapped on 3 March 2021 by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who then raped and murdered her.

Her death sparked debate about the need for changes to improve the safety of women.

On the anniversary of Ms Everard's death, BBC London examines what people think about what has happened since - and if enough has been done.

Video by Gem O'Reilly