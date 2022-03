A mother and her now ex-partner have been found guilty of killing her son after weeks of violent abuse.

Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October 2019.

Phylesia Shirley, Kyrell's mother, had called the non-emergency 111 instead of 999. There was no initial urgency to her voice, her trial heard.

Kyrell was taken to hospital but his life could not be saved.