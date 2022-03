The smallest flat in London has sold at auction for £90,000.

The 75 sq ft (7 sq m) property in Clapton only boasts a single bed, storage and a microwave. A separate "wet-room" has a toilet, sink, shower and towel rail.

A German investor bought the east London flat at auction last month.

The bijou dwelling is an example of what campaigners say is a growing phenomenon of micro-homes, driven by high rent and property prices.

