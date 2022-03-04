The driver of a skip lorry had to be rescued after the vehicle slipped into the River Thames at Twickenham.

Emergency services, including the London Fire Brigade and RNLI, were called to the riverside just after 15:15 GMT on Thursday to rescue the driver and secure the skip lorry to prevent it from slipping further into the river.

As the water had risen too high on the driver's side, the RNLI had to smash the passenger window of the lorry to help the uninjured driver to safety.