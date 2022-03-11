Roman Abramovich: What do Chelsea fans think of sanctions?

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The football club cannot sell any more tickets for games, its merchandise shop will be closed, and it will be unable to buy or sell players on the transfer market.

The government said it would issue a special licence that allows fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket-holders to attend matches.

But what do Chelsea fans think of the decision?