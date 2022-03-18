One London charity is using sport to inspire and educate young people and adults going through difficult times, in a boxing club in Lambeth.

Fight 4 Change is one of many charities that benefit from the cash you donate to Comic Relief.

Meet some of the people whose lives have changed for the better, thanks to your donations.

