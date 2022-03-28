When Randeep S Lall learned about people going hungry and cold at the Ukrainian borders fleeing the war, he knew he had to do something.

He created Nishkam SWAT initially to help the homeless in the UK. Now his team is out on the Ukrainian border feeding those in need.

The team are packing boxes of aid in London and sending them over to help those in need.

Volunteers in Poland are contacting the team every hour with information about exactly what aid is needed so they can co-ordinate their efforts.

Video by Gem O'Reilly