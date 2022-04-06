Cost of living crisis: Social rent on the rise

Social rent is on the rise by up to 4.1%, meaning some households could see an increase in costs of about £200 a month.

These rising rents are expected to affect nearly five million families, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Jakia from Bethnal Green in east London has two children and lives in social housing. Her rent and service charge have gone up.

She said: "My worst fear is in the future, in about two, three years down the line, we won't be able to live here any more."