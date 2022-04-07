On 5 May, Londoners across all 32 boroughs will go the polls to vote on who will lead their local council for at least the next four years.

Many issues can affect an election, from waste management to social care and housing. National politics can also play a part.

BBC London’s Tolu Adeoye has been to Crystal Palace, a part of south London that straddles four London boroughs, to find out what people make of the election and the issues that matter to them.