The family of a woman who was murdered as she walked through a park to meet a friend in south-east London have paid tribute to the "funny and loveable" Sabina Nessa.

Ms Nessa, 28, was discovered in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, by a member of the public on 18 September 2021.

She had been repeatedly struck with a metal traffic triangle.

Koci Selamaj pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Nessa in a random attack. He was given a life jail term at the Old Bailey on Thursday.