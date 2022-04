The cost of living isn't just affecting the consumer, it is having an impact on the businesses providing to customers too.

BBC London spoke to Eastenders Pie & Mash and dog-grooming firm Muddy Paws about their rising costs.

David Boulter, the owner of Eastenders Pie & Mash, said: "It's just a complete perfect storm of events for us with the pandemic, into the energy crisis and now we're into the cost of living crisis."