'I'm blind but I can still live a life'

Claire Sisk started losing her sight when she was 29 years old, after having two strokes. Her core vision cells have died and she has a limited amount of peripheral vision.

Claire, from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, decided to start making video content after she was accused of not being blind when she was in a supermarket. She says she wants to break down the stereotypes around what blind people can do.

Now Claire is using her platform to help others going through sight loss and personal difficulties.

Video by Gem O'Reilly