Ukrainian citizen Peter Chumak has lived in London for 22 years and has indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

He recently went back to Ukraine for family reasons, but Russia invaded the country while he was there. Martial law was introduced minutes before Peter tried to cross the border into Poland and he was ordered to remain in Ukraine.

Peter helped the Ukrainian military by giving aid, and, after seven weeks in his homeland, he has been allowed to return to the UK.

BBC London interviewed the family when his wife Nicola was trying to get him home, and has spoken to them again now he's back with them.

Video by Gem O'Reilly