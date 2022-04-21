Child Q impact: 'Our voices need to be heard'

A safeguarding report published last month saying racism was a "likely" factor in the strip-search of a black 15-year-old girl at her school by police, without an appropriate adult present, has resulted in protests and discussions across London.

The report found the search of the girl, known as Child Q, was unjustified.

Child Q is suing the Met Police and the school in Hackney over the incident and the head teacher has stepped down for health reasons.

Meanwhile, groups such as social justice charity Voyage have been working to empower young black people with open discussions.

Rhoda, a girl who attends the group, said: "Our voices need to be heard in order for new change to actually occur."