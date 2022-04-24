The British actor, musician and activist Idris Elba has taken on eight young people to train in boxing in London with the aim of helping to change their lives.

Each of the participants has challenging circumstances and personal stories.

They all want to use this opportunity to better their futures and acquire new life skills.

They will train twice a day, six days a week, while also having access to a life coach and mentors.

Idris Elba says he hopes it will give the young people the discipline and mental resilience they need.

