Four people have been stabbed to death in a house in south-east London.

Officers forced their way into a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 01:40 BST following a call from neighbours about a disturbance.

A man and a woman aged in their mid-60s and two women, in their 30s and 40s respectively, were all pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.

It is thought that all five people were known to each other.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones in this awful crime."