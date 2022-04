When Laura Kennedy founded Spanners with Manners with her partner Siobhan they didn't expect the surge of women who applied.

They claim to be London's first all-female garage and want to encourage more women to get into the industry.

Laura said: "I think representation is really important. If girls don’t know that other girls are mechanics, they’re never going to walk into a college and give it a go."

Video by Gem O'Reilly