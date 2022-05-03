A teenager who drove the wrong way through the Blackwall Tunnel and caused a head-on collision has been jailed.

Johal Rathour, 18, of Grays, Essex, crashed a stolen Range Rover into a van in August last year and fled the scene.

He was sentenced to four years at St Albans Crown Court on April 29, for dangerous driving and conspiracy to burgle.

Rathour was arrested after police used forensics and mobile phone tracking to identify him.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash in south-east London which happened during the early hours of 6 August 2021.