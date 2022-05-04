Baby girl born five days after mum flees Ukraine

Iryna Kapush was nine months pregnant when she left Ukraine. Five days after arriving in the UK, she had her daughter Vlada.

The new mother said the journey to London was "very difficult and long". She has left much of her family behind, including her husband who has yet to see his daughter.

The Rankine family from south-west London have opened their doors to Irnya, her mother Lesia, and baby Vlada.

Tanye Rankine said: "They're here because it's a safe place and where they were living is no longer their safe place."