Strictly Come Dancing stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been nominated for the Must-See Moment Bafta, a category voted for by the public.

During their ballroom dance to Symphony, the music switched off for a several seconds as the pair danced in silence.

The EastEnders actor became the show's first deaf contestant and brought attitudes towards disability into the spotlight.

As British Sign Language (BSL) is set to be legally recognised as a language, Rose and Giovanni visited Frank Barnes School for Deaf Children in north London to celebrate their achievements.

